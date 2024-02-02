Episode 39 — Getting started in handloading

After catching up on some current events, NY Outdoor News Editor Dan Ladd shares his experiences on taking up the compelling hobby of handloading one’s own ammunition. Dan talks about what motivated him to delve into handloading, what he’s learned in a short period of time and how reloading manuals have helped him immensely. This episode also features a flash-back to Ep. 17, from March 2023, when Redding Reloading’s Robin Sharpless described the reloading process in simple terms.