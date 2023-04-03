Host Dan Ladd welcomes Robin Sharpless, executive VP of Redding Reloading Equipment in Cortland. Sharpless talks about his career in the firearms industry and the current status of reloading component availability, trends and future expectations. Finally, he breaks down the entire reloading process, explaining how simple it is for anyone to take it up as a hobby.
Episode 17 – Robin Sharpless, Redding Reloading
