Colt introduces its blued python revolvers, and more hunting and fishing gear

Colt is pleased to expand its Python line by launching the all-new blued version. The polished blued finish offers a classic look on the updated premium double-action revolver.

Colt has taken the envelope and aesthetic of the original Colt Python and created a more consistent user experience from shot to shot.

The tried-and-true design has evolved, adapting to changing needs and incorporating modern manufacturing to maintain its reliability and effectiveness. While the new Blued Pythons are true to the original in many ways, they also include these modern upgrades, making them even better!

A Blued Python has been the number one request ever since Colt launched the new Python in stainless only four short years ago.

This revolver features a target adjustable rear sight, as well as a user-replaceable front sight, using a set screw for retention. This gun has the updated action with its stainless cousin. The refined action has proven to be extremely robust and requires no hand-fitting, for a consistent trigger-pull.

The Walnut Grips have been updated with a Gold Medallion, as is historically color correct for a Blued Python. The tried-and-true Blued Python has evolved, adapting to changing needs and incorporating modern manufacturing to maintain its reliability and effectiveness.

NEW IMPULSE PREDATOR FROM SAVAGE ARMS

Savage Arms is pleased to announce the arrival of Impulse Predator. Savage Arms refined the classic bolt-action for the speed needed for effective predator hunting.

The American made Impulse Predator combines Savage accuracy with the speed of a straight-pull action and is the ideal platform for hunting carnivores.

The new Impulse Predator is all about speed.

Savage has built a line of straight-pull rifles that can deliver split times on par with what you’d expect from a semiautomatic.

Impulse Predator offers a purpose-built hunting rifle that delivers Savage accuracy, and if you need a follow-up shot Impulse delivers like no other bolt action can.

Beneath the revolutionary action, Impulse Predator’s synthetic stock is finished in Mossy Oak ® Terra Gila.

Impulse showcases AccuStock ® and is built with Savage’s AccuFit ® technology, which allows for easy adjustments to length-of-pull and comb height for an easily customizable fit.

The user-adjustable AccuTrigger ® can be set as high as 6 pounds for those who stalk hunt, or as low as just 2.5 for hunters who shoot from longer distances, or anywhere in between.

FISH SCOUT 800 UNDERWATER CAMERA FROM VEXILAR

Tough, durable, and reliable, all the words that describe the Fish Scout 800 underwater camera from Vexilar.

The color and black and white camera automatically shifts from a color display to black and white in low light conditions.

A totally adjustable external lights and a custom made cold weather monitor allows the FS800 to last TWICE as long as any other underwater camera on the market.

The display can be linked to a big screen TV and is Powered by a 12 volt 9 amp hour battery with a durable carry case bag and over hole suspension arm, yet all still fits into a five gallon bucket.

Additional features include the following: 7” 16:9 widescreen LCD monitor, operating range of -22°F to 150°F, monitor resolution: 480×3 (RGB)x234, Video Out option, rigid case and soft pack, 90° viewing angle, and 60 feet of cable.

UTV SEAT COVERS FROM SEAT COVER SOLUTIONS

Embrace adventure with supreme comfort and rugged protection, and embark on your outdoor adventures with the rugged UTV seat covers from Seat Cover Solutions.

Specially designed for the rigors of the wild, these covers are robust enough to withstand all that nature has to offer, from mud and dust to the enthusiastic antics of your furry companions. Each ride becomes a new story with these covers, ensuring your UTV seats remain in pristine condition, delivering comfort no matter the challenge. These covers are the epitome of adventure readiness, ensuring your UTV matches your enthusiasm for exploration.

Durable and stylish design with a twist our UTV seat covers aren’t just about safeguarding your vehicle; they’re a statement of your unique style. Made from top-quality materials, they come in a variety of designs, including striking camo patterns for the nature enthusiasts and exotic prints for those who like to stand out. These covers offer a custom fit for different UTV models, ensuring a sleek, non-slip finish. This combination of durability and style enhances your UTV’s appearance, reflecting your personal taste and the spirit of your outdoor adventures.

Why our seat covers matter opting for Seat Cover Solutions’ UTV seat covers is a commitment to enhancing your outdoor adventures. They’re an assurance that your UTV is not just a vehicle, but a trusted companion on every journey, ready to face any challenge with resilience and style.

For more information and pricing, visit seatcoversolutions.com

FLOE INTRODUCES THREE-PIECE FURNITURE SET

FLOE’s three-piece furniture set is USA made by Homecrest Outdoor Living. It’s made with a maintenance-free all-aluminum frame and sling fabric. The chairs swivel and rock and have a foot rest so you can relax while looking out over the water. An optional umbrella is available for when you prefer to relax in the shade.

It’s mounted to the side of your dock to take up minimal space, and it won’t blow into the water on those breezy days. You can also simply remove the chairs without tools for seasonal storage.

For more information on the furniture set and FLOE products, visit www.floeintl.com