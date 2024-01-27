Ohio’s deer harvest tops 203,000 as 2023-24 season nears its end

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

It’s nearly over for Ohio’s 2023-24 deer-hunting season, save for the last of the confetti dribbling down from tree stands and tossed out of field blinds. With the conclusion of the four-day statewide muzzleloader deer season on Jan. 9, hunters added 12,712 animals, bringing the to-date total to 203,608 antlerless and antlered deer. Thus, about 95% of all the deer expected to be killed are already tallied, the venison stored in freezers and antlered racks at taxidermy studios.