Two men charged, fined in elaborate poaching scheme in New York

A pair of men, one posing on Facebook as a female wildlife photographer to gain access to properties, have been charged and fined in connection with the illegal killing of two big bucks in western New York. New York Department of Environmental Conservation officers said Jayson Zorda, of Oneonta (Otsego County), and Kevin Butler, of Afton (Chenango County), traveled to the Erie County town of Tonawanda to illegally kill the bucks in an area closed to deer hunting.