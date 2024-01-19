Is your food plot in need of improvement? Try frost seeding this spring

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Did last fall find your clover plot a bit underwhelming? If “opportunities for improvement” topped last season’s food plot report card, frost seeding might help give your plot a boost this spring. Frost seeding employs a phenomenon that occurs each spring when atmospheric conditions work on soil to generate the growth of strange crystals. To help you understand the process, let me set the stage with a scenario, one that you may have experienced.