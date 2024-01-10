Ralph Loos: Turkey season is months away, but turkey concern here every day

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

We’re at the end of another Illinois deer season, shooting snow geese is not as satisfying as it was in 1998, and ice fishing appears to be a “come and go” proposition this winter. Which means maybe it’s time we start thinking about turkeys. Spring turkey season is still months away, but a national article about ongoing research into the value of adjusting turkey harvest regulations and season timing got me thinking about hens and gobblers.