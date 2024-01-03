Steve Carney: For quick, consistent way to cook ducks, try the spatchcock method of cooking

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

A year ago, I started cooking waterfowl using the “spatchcock” style of cooking. This style involves cooking the birds in a flat manner – not the traditional whole-bird method. Spatchcock cooking was used in the 18th century and is of Irish origin.