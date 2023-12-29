Man dies in drowning incident on Lake of the Woods

Baudette, Minn. — A man died in a fatal drowning on Lake of the Woods on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023, according to the Lake of the Woods County Sheriff’s Office.

The press release from the sheriff’s office said the agency was notified of a possible drowning at 8:12 a.m. on Dec. 28. The drowning was at Northwest Angle near Flag Island on Lake of the Woods.

An immediate search took place conducted by Lake of the Woods County Sheriff’s Office, Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, and the Minnesota DNR, according to the press release. The Cass County Lakes Area dive team was also called to help in the search.

The release said a male’s body was recovered at 3:05 p.m. on Dec. 28 in about 10 feet of water.

The incident is remaining under investigation pending an autopsy, according to the press release. The sheriff’s office said it was withholding the name of the victim until his family members have been notified.

There also have been a few ice rescues on Upper Red Lake during the past couple weeks; fortunately everyone else has returned to the shoreline safely.

The DNR has sent many messages through press releases and social media posts reminding the public to be careful on the ice because no ice can be considered safe ice.

The DNR has several guidelines to follow to minimize the risk of ice fishing.

Those guidelines include wearing a life jacket, carrying ice picks and rope, wearing ice cleats, checking ice thickness as multiple points of the lake, bringing a cell phone, never going out alone and letting people know your fishing plans, and always being aware of current conditions before going fishing.