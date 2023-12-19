Search
Tuesday, December 19th, 2023
Anglers rescued from breakaway ice floe on Minnesota’s Upper Red Lake

Pictured are anglers coming off the ice on Upper Red Lake in Minnesota on Nov. 28, 2022, when a large chunk of ice broke free from the main shoreline. A similar situation occurred on Dec. 17, 2023, when more than 30 anglers became stranded on a breakaway ice floe on Upper Red Lake. (Stock photo from the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office)

Kelliher, Minn. — Officials in northern Minnesota on Dec. 17 were summoned to rescue 30-some ice anglers stranded on a breakaway ice floe on Upper Red Lake in Beltrami County, the latest such operation on the popular early-ice fishing destination.

According to the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office, the Beltrami County Emergency Communications Center received a report that numerous people had become stranded on an ice chunk that detached from shore on Upper Red Lake. Initial reports indicated an estimated 40 to 50 people were stranded and the ice had approximately 40 to 50 feet of open water separating it from the main ice connected to shore.

The press release from the sheriff’s office says that Beltrami County deputies and several other emergency responders arrived on the scene and determined that due to the size of the separation of the floe from shoreline ice, an airboat would be needed to evacuate people from the flow.  

RELATED STORIES FROM OUTDOOR NEWS:

Minnesota DNR advises caution as ice season commences

Work basins adjacent to the popular structure to find less-pressured winter walleyes

Pro Fishing Tip of the Week: Try shallow points for early-winter success

Shortly after 8 p.m., all 35 people needing to be evacuated from the ice were returned to shore. During the rescue, strong winds further blew the ice chunk and the separation grew to a couple hundred feet.

The sheriff’s office release said there were no injuries reported and no one had fallen into the water. The sheriff’s office was assisted by Minnesota DNR Enforcement Division conservation officers, the Kelliher Fire Department, Kelliher First Responders, Blackduck Ambulance, Bemidji Ambulance, the Bemidji Fire Department, the Minnesota State Patrol, and area resort personnel.

According to the press release, signed by Chief Deputy Jarrett Walton, “The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office reminds those who venture (onto) the ice that the unseasonably warm weather combined with recent rain have resulted in inconsistent ice conditions. At least 4 inches of clear new ice is recommended for walking. Ice can never be considered 100% safe. If you become stranded on the ice, call for help. We would rather have trained responders assist than someone falling in the water.”

