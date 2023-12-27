New York’s Outdoor Calendar

SEASON DATES

DEC. 31: Westchester County archery season closes.

JAN. 1: Holiday week Southern Zone late muzzleloading, archery (including crossbow) season for deer closes.

JAN. 7-31: Long Island special firearms deer season.

BANQUETS/EVENTS

JAN. 13: Whitetails Unlimited Eastern New York Deer Camp, Albany Marriott, Albany, N.Y. Info: 413-244-2304.

FEB. 3: Leatherstocking DU Banquet & Auction, Quality Inn, Oneonta, N.Y. Info: 845-663-3827.

FEB. 4: Federation of Sportsmen’s Clubs of Sullivan County Coyote Banquet, White Sulfer Springs, N.Y. Info: 845-798-4612.

MARCH 9: Whitetails Unlimited Central New York Deer Camp, Turning Stone Resort & Casino, Verona, N.Y. Info: 413-244-2304

MAY 3: Whitetails Unlimited Salmon River Chapter Banquet, Tailwater Lodge, Altmar, N.Y. Info: 413-244-2304.

SHOWS

JAN. 6: Foothills Trappers and Fulton Montgomery Trappers fur auctions, 4-H Shooting Sports building, at 556 Middle Line Road, Ballston Spa N.Y. Info: 518-883-5467 or 315-429-2969.

JAN. 6-7: Niagara Frontier Gun Shows, Hamburg Fairgrounds, Hamburg, N.Y. Info: call Bruce 716-542-9929 or visit www.nfgshows.com.

JAN. 13: Wells Fish & Game Club Sportsman’s Swap Meet, Wells, N.Y. Info: email wellsfishgame@gmail.com.



JAN. 14: North Eastern Arms Collectors Association Inc. Gun Show, American Legion Hall, Babylon, N.Y. Info: 631-241-3299.

JAN. 20-21: Niagara Frontier Gun Shows, Wolcottsville Fire Hall 6337 Wolcottsville Road, Akron, N.Y. Info: call Bruce 716-542-9929 or visit www.nfgshows.com.

JAN. 19-21: Yankee Sportsman’s Classic, Essex Jct., Vt. Info: https://www.yankeeclassic.net.

JAN. 26-28: New York Sportsman’s Expo! NYS Fairgrounds, Syracuse, N.Y. Info: www.newyorksportsmansexpo.com.

FEB. 3, APRIL 13: Foothills Trappers and Fulton Montgomery Trappers fur auction, V.F.W., Herkimer N.Y. Info: 518-883-5467 or 315-429-2969.

FEB. 4: Midstate Arms Collectors, Sidney Gun & Knife Show, Elks Club 104 River St., Sidney, N.Y. Info: contact Sandy Ackerman, 607-748-1010 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

FEB. 4: Niagara Frontier Gun Shows, Alexander Firemen’s Rec Hall, 10708 Alexander Road (Route 98), Alexander, N.Y. Info: call Bruce 716-542-9929 or visit www.nfgshows.com.

FEB 17, MARCH 16, APRIL 13: Genesee Valley Trappers Association Honeoye, N.Y. Info: 585-233-5432.

MARCH 2: Independent Furharvesters of CNY Fur Auction. Pompey Rod and Gun Club, Fabius, N.Y. Info: 315-427-7136.

MARCH 2-3: Niagara Frontier Gun Shows, The Knights Event Center, 2735 Union Road, Cheektowaga, N.Y. Info: call Bruce 716-542-9929 or visit www.nfgshows.com.

MARCH 3: Midstate Arms Collectors, Oneonta Gun & Knife Show. Info: contact Sandy Ackerman, 607-748-1010 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

MARCH 30: Sportsman’s Flea Mkt., Dunhams Bay FIsh & Game Club, Queensbury, N.Y. Info: buck@adkhunter.com.

APRIL 13-14: Little Valley Vol. Fire Dept. Spring Sportsmen Show, Cattaraugus County Fairgrounds, Little Valley, N.Y. Info: 716-609-0500

APRIL 21: North Eastern Arms Collectors Association Inc. Gun Show, American Legion Hall, Babylon, N.Y. Info: 631-241-3299.

APRIL 27-28: Niagara Frontier Gun Shows, Hamburg Fairgrounds, Hamburg, N.Y. Info: call Bruce 716-542-9929 or visit www.nfgshows.com.

AUG. 10: Vintage Finger Lakes Decoy Collectors Association Fourth Annual Decoy Show, American Legion Post 256, 454 N. Main St., Canandaigua, N.Y. Info: 315-573-6014.

AUG. 11: Midstate Arms Collectors, Unadilla Gun Show and Flea Mkt., Unadilla Rod & Gun Club, Butternut Road, Unadilla, N.Y. Info: contact Sandy Ackerman, 607-748-1010 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

OCT. 13: Midstate Arms Collectors, Lisle Gun & Knife Show. Lisle Fire Co., 9090 Route 79, Lisle, N.Y. Info: contact Sandy Ackerman, 607-748-1010 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

OCT. 27: North Eastern Arms Collectors Association Inc. Gun Show, American Legion Hall, Babylon, N.Y. Info: 631-241-3299.

NOV. 3: Midstate Arms Collectors, Oneonta Gun & Knife Show, Oneonta Elks Lodge, 84 Chestnut St., Oneonta, N.Y. Info: contact Sandy Ackerman, 607-748-1010 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

EDUCATION/SEMINARS

TO REGISTER FOR A DEC SPORTSMAN EDUCATION CLASS, VISIT: www.dec.ny.gov/outdoor/92267.html.

JAN 10: Capital District Fly Fishers Introduction to Fly Tying course begins and runs each Wednesday through March 13. Pre-registration and $85 fee required. Clifton Park, N.Y. Info: 518-765-3389.

JAN. 20: Map & Compass Fundamentals, Adirondack Mountain Club, Lake Placid, N.Y. Info: https://adk.org.

TOURNAMENTS

JAN. 27: Glen Lake Ice Fishing Tournament, Docksider Restaurant, Queensbury, N.Y. Info: 518-792-3534.

FEB. 3: Northern Challenge Ice Fishing Derby, Tupper Lake, N.Y. Info: www.tupperlake.com.

FEB. 2-4: Federation of Sportsmen’s Clubs of Sullivan County Coyote Hunt, White Sulfer Springs, N.Y. Info: 845-798-4612.

MEETINGS

Central New York Izaak Walton League: Last Tuesday each month 7 p.m., Fayetteville-Manilus Rod & Gun Club, Manlius. Info: 315-420-9209.

Cortland Chapter Izaak Walton League: Last Wednesday of the month, 7 p.m., Homer. Info: 607-849-6718.

Federation Of Sportsmens Clubs Of Sullivan County: Second Wednesday of each month, 7 p.m. White Lake Fire House. Info: www.sportsmensfederation.com/, or call 845-798-4612.

Hague Fish & Game Club: Third Tuesday of every month, 7 p.m., West Hague Road, Hague N.Y. Info: hfg12836@yahoo.com.

Keuka Lake Chapter Izaak Walton League: Second Thursday of the month, 7 p.m., IWLA Clubhouse, Penn Yan, N.Y. Info: 315-729-3574

North Eastern Arms Collectors Association Inc.: Second Wednesday each month, American Legion Hall, Babylon, N.Y. Info: 631-241-3299.

Orange County Trappers: Monthly, 7:30 p.m., Shawangunk Fish & Game Association. Info: 845-406-8916.

Oswego County Trappers: First Tuesday of the month (except July and November) at 7 p.m. at The Leatherstocking Club, Route 104, New Haven. Info: 315-591-0581 or 315-591-3525.

Rome Chapter Izaak Walton League: Second Thursday of the month, 7:30 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Church, Rome. Info: 315-336-2460.

Schenectady County Conservation Council: First Wednesday of the month, 7 p.m., Guan Ho Ha Fish and Game Club, Scotia. Info: 518-355-0657.

Utica Chapter Izaak Walton League: Monthly, MWP Arts Institute, Utica. Info: 315-853-1066

Warren County Conservation Council: First Thursday of each month, 6 p.m. Cornell Cooperative Extension in Warrensburg. Info: buck@adkhunter.com.

SHOOTS

Pinewood Archers: 3D Archery Shoots, Jan. 14, Jan. 28, Feb. 4, Feb. 18. Long Island Shooting Range, Ridge, N.Y. Info: 631-687-0232.

Whitney Point Sportsmen’s Association: Trap Shoot, Thursday evenings 6 p.m. Info: 607-692-4843.

Williamson Conservation & Sporting Club (Wayne County): Free trap and skeet shoots for ages 12-19, shells for 12 and 20 gauge and 50 clay targets provided. Info: 585-721-4890, 585-266-6173.