Ohio’s Outdoor Calendar

JAN. 28: Columbia Game Club flea market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Medina County Community Center, Medina County Fairgrounds. For more info, call Joe Najm, 440-845-6363.

JAN. 6, 2024: WTU Miami Valley Second Amendment Freedom Dinner, 5 p.m., Butler County Fairgrounds, 1715 Fairgrove Ave., Hamilton. For more info, call Don Boling, 513-300-9203.

JAN. 13, 2024: WTU Central Ohio Spring Deer Camp, 4:30 p.m., Makoy Center, 5462 N. Center St., Hilliard. For more info, call Joel Reynolds, 614-205-1037.

FEB. 3, 2024: WTU Shelby County Chapter Second Amendment Freedom Dinner, 4:30 p.m., The Palazzo, 309 S. Main St., Botkins. For more info, call Don Wilson, 937-638-2938.

FEB. 9: NWTF Buckeye Conservation Chapter Hunting Heritage banquet, 5:30 p.m., Wigwam Event Center, 10190 Blacklick-Eastern Road NW, Pickerington. For more info, call Steve Ferryman, 614-633-5986.

FEB. 10: WTU Ohio Five Rivers Deer Camp, 4:30 p.m., Montgomery County Fairgrounds, 645 Infirmary Road, Dayton. For more info, call Joel Reynolds, 614-205-1037.

FEB. 10: WTU W. Va. First Mountaineer Hunters Night Out, 5 p.m., Wheeling Park – White Palace, 1801 National Road, Wheel ing, W. Va. For more info, call Kevin Quinn, 304-232-9009.

FEB. 24: WTU Champaign County chapter banquet, 5 p.m., Champaign County Fairgrounds, 384 Park Ave., Urbana. For more info, call Keith McNutt, 937-508-6291.

FEB. 24: WTU Sandusky River chapter Second Amendment Freedom Dinner, 5 p.m., Terra State Community College – Activity Center, 2830 Napoleon Road, Fremont. For more info, call Keith Kralik, 419-202-9544.

MARCH 2: WTU Hole in the Horn chapter Freedom Dinner, 5 p.m., Kent American Legion banquet facility, 1945 Mogadore Road, Kent. For more info, call Dennis Malloy, 330-507-9489.

MARCH 16: WTU Fayette County Chapter Second Amendment Freedom Dinner, 5 p.m., Fayette County Fairgrounds Mahan Building, 213 Fairview Ave., Washington Court House. For more info, call Jamie May, 740-572-1624.

JAN. 19-21, 24-28: Cincinnati Boat, Sport, and Travel Show, Duke Energy Convention Center, Cincinnati. For more info, visit www.renfroproductions.com.

JAN. 18-20: Northeast Ohio Sportsman Show, Mt. Hope Event Center, Millersburg. For more info, visit www.ohiosportsmanshow.com.



FEB. 9-11: National Fishing Expo – Columbus, state fairgrounds, Columbus. For more info, visit www.nationalfishingexpos.com.



MARCH 1-2: National Fishing Expo – Cincinnati, Sharonville Convention Center, Sharonville. For more info, visit www.nationalfishingexpos.com.



MARCH 2: Northern Ohio Fly Fishing Expo, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Lakeland Community College, 7700 Clocktower Drive, Kirtland. For more info, visit www.northcoastflyfishers.com.

MARCH 15-17: Open Season Sportsman’s Expo, Ohio Expo Center, Columbus. For more info, visit www.openseasonsportsmansexpo.com.

Bealsville Sportsmen’s Club: 48826 Center Ridge Road, Bealsville, OH. Shoots planned for April 16, May 21, June 18, July 16, Aug. 20. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more info, call Mike Louden, 740-391-8174.

Clark County Sportsman’s Club: 3450 Ballentine Pike, Springfield, OH. 3rd Saturday of every month. 8:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., Sporting Clay 3 Bird Shoot.

East Knox Lions Club: 22430 Coshocton Road, Howard. Turkey shoots planned for Sept. 24 through Nov. 26, Sundays only. For more info, call Chris Fletcher, 740-358-6399.

Lake Milton Fish & Game: 4374 Bedell Rd. Berlin Center, OH, 44401. For more info call David Puz, 330-240-8128. 3D Shoots. Registration: 8 a.m.-1 p.m.

Leipsic Fishing & Hunting: 10605 Road H, Ottawa, OH. For more info call Josh Palte, 419-969-4805. 3rd Sunday of every month March-September, 9 a.m.- 1 p.m., Ottawa.

Lone Eagle Bowmen: Shoots planned for May 7, June 3-4, July 1-2, Aug. 6, Sept. 3, and Sept. 17. For more info visit www.LoneEagleArchery. com or call Matt Williams, 330-575-0744, or Gary Williams, 330-484-6535.

South Cuyahoga Bowmen: N. Royalton Grounds, 19300 Ridge Rd, North Royalton. For more info call Bill Kuhar, 330-635-1035. www.scsasportsmen.com. Registration 8 a.m.- 11a.m.

South Cuyahoga Bowmen: Chatham Grounds. 5370 Erhart Rd. Chatham, Medina Co. For more info call Bill Kuhar, 330-635-1035.

JAN. 14: Pheasant season closes.



FEB. 4: Whitetail archery season closes.

Anthony Wayne Chapter Izaak Walton League: 1st Mon. 7 p.m., Hamilton. For more info call Kristen Allen Withrow, 513-659-5989.

Central Ohio Chapter Izaak Walton League: Monthly, Columbus. For more info call Tony DiNovo, 740-747-0933.

Cincinnati Chapter Izaak Walton League: 3rd Tues. 7 p.m., Loveland. For more info call Mary Joyce Thomas, 513-617-7079.

Gallia County Conservation Club: 2nd Wed. of each month, 6:30 p.m., Gallia County Gun Club. For more info call Eric Clary, 740-208-1498.

Hamilton Chapter Izaak Walton League: Last Wed. 6:30 p.m., Hamilton. For more info call Frederick Quick, 513-894-2414.

Hocking County Chapter Izaak Walton League: 2nd Thurs. 7 p.m., Logan. For more info call William Cox, 740-385-6632.

Little Miami NWTF: 2nd Wed. of every month. For more info call Shannon Mermann, 513-673-4309.

Lorain County Ely Chapter Izaak Walton League: 2nd Mon. 7 p.m., Penfield Township. For more info call Angel Burt, 440-310-1283.

Martin L. Davey Chapter Izaak Walton League: 1st Wed. 7 p.m., Ravenna. For more info call John Nelson, 330-677-5260.

Medina Chapter Izaak Walton League: 2nd Sat. 6:20 p.m., Medina. For more info call Faye Jessie, 330-722-6853.

Monroeville-Huron County Chapter Izaak Walton League: 4th Wed. 8 p.m., Monroeville. For more info call Richard Pheiffer, 419-668-4116.

Mount Healthy Chapter Izaak Walton League: 1st Wed. 8 p.m., Cincinnati. For more info call Mary Burdett, 513-418-2382.

Seven Mile Chapter Izaak Walton League: Last Thurs. 8 p.m., Hamilton. For more info call Jeff Burton, 513-726-4362.

Tallawanda Chapter Izaak Walton League: 1st Tues. 7 p.m., Oxford. For more info call Ronald Cox, 513-461-3838.

Tiffin-Seneca Chapter Izaak Walton League: 3rd Tues. 7:30 p.m., Tiffin. For more info call Rob Weaver, 419-618-6489.

Wadsworth Chapter Izaak Walton League: 3rd Mon. 7 p.m., Wadsworth. For more info call Matthew Porter, 330-331-8406.

Wayne County Chapter Izaak Walton League: 3rd Mon. 7 p.m., West Salem. For more info call Linda Peterson, 330-603-5617.

Western Reserve Chapter Izaak Walton League: Monthly, Willoughby. For more info call Jim Storer, 440-946-8757.