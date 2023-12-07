New York’s third holiday week hunt set to commence Dec. 26 through Jan. 1

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Late muzzleloading season in the Southern Zone continues to be later than ever. For the third year (since 2021), New York's holiday-week hunt – which allows hunters in most of the Southern Zone to use a muzzleloader, bow or crossbow – is set for Dec. 26 through Jan. 1. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation implemented the hunt in 2021. DEC’s goal for creating the hunt was to allow families, particularly young hunters, more time in the woods together.