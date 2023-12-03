Work basins adjacent to the popular structure to find less-pressured winter walleyes

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

I have often compared walleyes to white-tailed deer. Both species seem to love edges. Walleye fishing traditionally also has been all about finding and understanding structure. When we look at fishing structure, however, think of structure as first-come, first-served. What can happen so often is that the first anglers on a specific piece of structure can do particularly well, then the spots seldom last longer than a week for what we would consider good fishing.