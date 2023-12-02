Drone deer recovery: Should it be legal in Pennsylvania, more states?

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

With a few exceptions, the Pennsylvania Game Commission prohibits the use of electronic devices for hunting. When it comes to drones, however, Mike Yoder believes there’s a difference between hunting and tracking fatally wounded deer. Yoder founded Drone Deer Recovery in the fall of 2022. Based in Ohio, Yoder and other trained pilots use thermal drones to locate downed deer, essentially doing the searching for the hunter, or picking up where the track was lost.