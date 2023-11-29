New dollars for Minnesota Board of Water and Soil Resources to enhance habitat

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

A Minnesota land-and-water conservation agency is preparing to roll out a new multi-million-dollar voluntary program to improve soil health on agricultural lands that state officials hope will also improve water quality and wildlife habitat. The Minnesota Board of Water and Soil Resources is slated to receive $25 million in Regional Conservation Partnership Program funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resource Conservation Service.