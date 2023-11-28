Here’s how to cut down on the number of wounded roosters you lose

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

If there was a contest between upland birds across the country to determine which species has the strongest will to survive, first place would go to the pheasant. Quail, grouse of various varieties, prairie chickens, and the rest of them would all have to fight for second place. It wouldn’t even be close. Nothing will put you, and your dogs, through the wringer quite like a wounded rooster. Lost birds happen to the best hunters and the best dogs, but there are some things pheasant hunters can do to minimize the chances of one getting away.