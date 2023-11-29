Minnesota’s CWD tally hits 23 positives this fall

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The Minnesota DNR reported a jump in chronic wasting disease-positive deer cases on its website last Wednesday. The number of confirmed CWD-positive samples increased from three deer to 20 from 11,542 samples. Three more positive cases were identified on Monday, bringing the total to 23. Among the three added on Monday was an adult buck harvested during the opening weekend of firearms season near Wabasha in southeastern Minnesota. It’s the first positive case in Deer Permit Area 342.