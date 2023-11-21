Resthaven Ponds offer variety of fish species in northwest Ohio

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

For anglers looking to fish for largemouth bass and bluegills, there’s a hidden gem of ponds in northwest Ohio that offer multiple options for fishermen. The 13 ponds at the 2,272-acre Resthaven Wildlife Area offer 444 acres of water for anglers.