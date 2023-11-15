Carney: Heated vests are nice, but lack battery life

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

I’ll admit it: I’m getting soft in my old age. Some of my hunting buddies have been using heated vests in the field the past couple of seasons, so I decided to give them a try. The modern heated vests are not your daddy’s vest, but rather a really impressive unit just because of the innovations in lithium batteries.