Lake Champlain Institute in New York secures funding for programs, new vessel

The Lake Champlain Research Institute (LCRI) has secured roughly $2 million in grants for several projects, including ongoing monitoring of the lake and a brand new custom research vessel. Established in 1996, the institute studies Lake Champlain and its ecosystems while supporting undergraduate and graduate research.