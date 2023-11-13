New York hunters have venison donation options

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Want to donate that deer you arrow or shoot this fall to a worthy cause? Two organizations – Feeding New York State with its 10 regional food banks, along with the Venison Donation Coalition – are working separately with meat processors across the state to ensure donated venison is distributed to needy individuals.