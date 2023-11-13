DEC encourages antlerless deer harvest, safety as New York’s Southern Zone hunters start Nov. 18

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

New York’s busiest hunting days are just about here, as the Southern Zone rifle opening day for white-tailed deer is Saturday, Nov. 18. The early days of this season is when more hunters take to the fields and forests of New York’s southern tier than on any other hunting days. And in the days leading up to the Southern Zone opener, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has been encouraging hunters to go afield safely, and asking them to help out with deer management – in some areas – by harvesting more antlerless deer.