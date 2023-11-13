Monday, November 13th, 2023
My Account

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1967

Main Menu
Menu
My Account
Monday, November 13th, 2023

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1967

Main Menu
Menu
Subscribe to Outdoor News

DEC encourages antlerless deer harvest, safety as New York’s Southern Zone hunters start Nov. 18

With New York's Southern Zone rifle opener commencing Nov. 18, New York’s deer hunters will be targeting bucks and does alike. Hunter opinions vary on the timing of the whitetail rut, but most will expect to see bucks paying plenty of attention to their female counterparts as the season gets under way. (Stock Photo)
New York’s busiest hunting days are just about here, as the Southern Zone rifle opening day for white-tailed deer is Saturday, Nov. 18. The early days of this season is when more hunters take to the fields and forests of New York’s southern tier than on any other hunting days.  And in the days leading up to the Southern Zone opener, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has been encouraging hunters to go afield safely, and asking them to help out with deer management – in some areas – by harvesting more antlerless deer. 
digital devicesThis content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here.

Share on Social

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email

Hand-Picked For You

Related Articles

Copyright © 2023Outdoor News. All rights reserved.
Website Designed by Sievers Creative

For a limited time, you can get full access to breaking news, all original Outdoor News stories and updates from the entire Great Lakes Region and beyond, the most up-to-date fishing & hunting reports, lake maps, photo & video galleries, the latest gear, wild game cooking tips and recipes, fishing & hunting tips from pros and experts, bonus web content and much, much more, all on your smartphone, tablet or desktop For just a buck per month!

Sign Up Now

Some restrictions apply. Not valid with other promotions. $1 per month for 6 months (you will be billed $6) and then your subscription will renew at standard subscription rates. For more information see Terms and Conditions. This offer only applies to OutdoorNews.com and not for any Outdoor News print subscriptions. Offer valid thru 3/31/23.

Already a subscriber to OutdoorNews.com? Click here to login.

Before you go... Get the latest outdoor news sent to your inbox.


Sign up for our free newsletter.

Email Address(Required)
Name
What outdoor activities interest you?