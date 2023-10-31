Man sentenced to jail in Ohio fishing tournament scandal facing new Pennsylvania charges

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

One of two men who admitted stuffing fish with lead weights and fish fillets last year in an attempt to win thousands of dollars in a walleye fishing tournament on Lake Erie in Ohio is facing new charges in Pennsylvania. Chase Cominsky, 36, of Hermitage, Pa., was charged by the Pennsylvania Game Commission last week with eight wildlife crimes in Mercer County, all involving whitetail deer.