Minnesota DNR tests channel cats as it seeks stocking sources

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The Minnesota DNR was on the hunt for catfish last week on the Sauk River Chain of Lakes. Two DNR fisheries biologists traveled to the chain Oct. 2-4 in search of catfish to be sampled for channel catfish virus (CCV) and a bacteria, Edwardsiella ictaluri. Mario Travaline, a DNR West-Metro fisheries specialist, and Nick Heseltine, a DNR hatchery worker in Waterville, had trouble Oct. 2 and Oct. 3 finding catfish as trap nets and gill nets were catching other kinds of fish, but not many cats. The two pivoted and traveled to the Minnesota River to catch a large enough sample to perform testing on the catfish.