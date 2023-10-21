Saturday, October 21st, 2023
Minnesota DNR tests channel cats as it seeks stocking sources

Nick Heseltine, a Minnesota DNR Waterville hatchery laborer, sets out one of the six trap nets aiming to catch channel catfish. The trap nets are set for 24 hours and are emptied onto a DNR boat with any other species released back into the water. (Photos by Brian Mozey)
The Minnesota DNR was on the hunt for catfish last week on the Sauk River Chain of Lakes. Two DNR fisheries biologists traveled to the chain Oct. 2-4 in search of catfish to be sampled for channel catfish virus (CCV) and a bacteria, Edwardsiella ictaluri. Mario Travaline, a DNR West-Metro fisheries specialist, and Nick Heseltine, a DNR hatchery worker in Waterville, had trouble Oct. 2 and Oct. 3 finding catfish as trap nets and gill nets were catching other kinds of fish, but not many cats. The two pivoted and traveled to the Minnesota River to catch a large enough sample to perform testing on the catfish.
