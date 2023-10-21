Episode 458 – Review of pheasant opener, ice outlook with Clam Outdoors, “Birdchick” checks in from Alaska, plus crazy critters in southern Minnesota

Hunters enjoyed great weather and saw solid numbers of birds during last weekend’s ring-necked pheasant hunting opener in Minnesota. Rob Drieslein and Tim Spileman break down the opener to kick off this weeks show. Then Matt Johnson from Clam Outdoors joins the program to preview the latest ice gear and next weekend’s 3rd annual North Metro Ice show, Oct. 28-29 in Ramsey. Sharon Stiteler, the “Birdchick,” then jumps into the program to talk about her experiences in Alaska and the status of fall bird migration in the region. Tim Lesmeister helps Rob wrap up the show with chatter on moose, cougars, and bears in southern Minnesota, plus feral cats, the state’s shotgun zone (which still exists), and the changing demographics of American hunters.