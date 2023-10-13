Moose tops multiple unusual wildlife sightings in south-central Minnesota this fall

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Stein Innvaer, a Minnesota DNR wildlife manager in Nicollet, reports a spate of unusual wildlife sightings in the south-central portion of the state. Mountain lions, a bear, and a moose? All have made surprise visits to the area this fall. “It’s been the week for cougar reports,” Innvaer said in an interview with Outdoor News on Friday, Oct. 13. “I’ve been involved with taking reports of one over here in north Mankato caught on a house camera. Really good video and obviously a mountain lion.”