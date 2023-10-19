Thursday, October 19th, 2023
Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1967

Thursday, October 19th, 2023

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1967

Outdoor Insights: New report illustrates importance of hunters, anglers to American economy

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service released its 2022 National Survey of Fishing, Hunting, and Wildlife-Associated Recreation that says hunting and fishing contributed $145 billion to the U.S. economy. (Photo courtesy of Rapala)
Pheasant hunters busting open their wallets gave rural Minnesota an economic bump last weekend, and a new report again illustrates just how much casters and blasters contribute to American gross domestic product. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service last week released its 2022 National Survey of Fishing, Hunting, and Wildlife-Associated Recreation, a survey that says hunting and fishing contributed $145 billion to the U.S. economy. Wildlife watching contributed another $250 billion. In human terms, 39 million people (15% of the U.S. population 16 years and older) participated in recreational fishing, and 14 million people (5.5% of U.S. 16 years and older) participated in hunting.
