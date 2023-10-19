Outdoor Insights: New report illustrates importance of hunters, anglers to American economy

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Pheasant hunters busting open their wallets gave rural Minnesota an economic bump last weekend, and a new report again illustrates just how much casters and blasters contribute to American gross domestic product. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service last week released its 2022 National Survey of Fishing, Hunting, and Wildlife-Associated Recreation, a survey that says hunting and fishing contributed $145 billion to the U.S. economy. Wildlife watching contributed another $250 billion. In human terms, 39 million people (15% of the U.S. population 16 years and older) participated in recreational fishing, and 14 million people (5.5% of U.S. 16 years and older) participated in hunting.