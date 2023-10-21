Capitalizing on New York’s Northern Zone early season for whitetails

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The 2022 Northern Zone regular season remains a head-scratcher for myself and our crew, the Iron Sight Gang. It was certainly unpredictable in terms of rutting activity and featured some of the warmest early-season temperatures I can remember. It was also productive, especially during the first half. About a decade ago, there was a brief proposal on the table to shorten the Northern Zone regular (rifle) season – which currently runs for 44 days – by a couple of weeks. I know there are Adirondack hunters out there who would still favor such a change, mainly because they feel the end result would be a greater number of mature bucks.