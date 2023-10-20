Trick or Treat: Halloween can be a magical time of year in the whitetail woods

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

It was four days before Halloween, and I still hadn’t located anything that alerted me to the presence of bucks beginning to show themselves with any regularity. I would use the day to cover as much ground as possible to see if I could locate any annual scrapes that had been opened, as I knew that would be the secret to filling my tag on one of the magical days around Halloween. After parking my truck, I headed toward the back of the mountain to check an oak flat where a finger that was inundated with saplings tapered off into a beaver meadow. Filling a tag on or around Halloween can be made much easier if you concentrate on the three things I planned on searching for throughout the day.