Friday, October 20th, 2023
My Account

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1967

Main Menu
Menu
My Account
Friday, October 20th, 2023

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1967

Main Menu
Menu
Subscribe to Outdoor News

Trick or Treat: Halloween can be a magical time of year in the whitetail woods

The author killed this Halloween buck in the Adirondacks after finding plenty of acorns, clusters of fresh rubs and scrapes in an area used by bucks year after year. He then waited for the weather to be right.
It was four days before Halloween, and I still hadn’t located anything that alerted me to the presence of bucks beginning to show themselves with any regularity. I would use the day to cover as much ground as possible to see if I could locate any annual scrapes that had been opened, as I knew that would be the secret to filling my tag on one of the magical days around Halloween. After parking my truck, I headed toward the back of the mountain to check an oak flat where a finger that was inundated with saplings tapered off into a beaver meadow. Filling a tag on or around Halloween can be made much easier if you concentrate on the three things I planned on searching for throughout the day.
digital devicesThis content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here.

Share on Social

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email

Hand-Picked For You

Related Articles

Copyright © 2023Outdoor News. All rights reserved.
Website Designed by Sievers Creative

For a limited time, you can get full access to breaking news, all original Outdoor News stories and updates from the entire Great Lakes Region and beyond, the most up-to-date fishing & hunting reports, lake maps, photo & video galleries, the latest gear, wild game cooking tips and recipes, fishing & hunting tips from pros and experts, bonus web content and much, much more, all on your smartphone, tablet or desktop For just a buck per month!

Sign Up Now

Some restrictions apply. Not valid with other promotions. $1 per month for 6 months (you will be billed $6) and then your subscription will renew at standard subscription rates. For more information see Terms and Conditions. This offer only applies to OutdoorNews.com and not for any Outdoor News print subscriptions. Offer valid thru 3/31/23.

Already a subscriber to OutdoorNews.com? Click here to login.

Before you go... Get the latest outdoor news sent to your inbox.


Sign up for our free newsletter.

Email Address(Required)
Name
What outdoor activities interest you?