Minnesota DNR moving toward plan for state’s ‘other’ wildlife management areas

Some of the state’s largest wildlife management areas – Whitewater, Mille Lacs, Red Lake, and Lac qui Parle – have been the subject of management plan efforts by DNR officials and others for the past several months. But behind the scenes, the little guys – Dovray (Murray County), Dolven (Stevens), and Dorr (Polk), for example – are getting some love, as well. Most of Minnesota’s wildlife management areas, some 1,500 of them totaling more than 1.3 million acres (the second-largest public recreation unit in the state behind state forests) largely have been guided by state law and at the discretion of local wildlife managers, for the benefit of wild life. But sans an official plan.