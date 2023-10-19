Bucks teach us something with every close encounter

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Bowhunters who find consistent success learn something valuable from every big buck they encounter. A hunter can take some solace in that, but it doesn’t make it much easier to stomach in the moment when one of those close calls ends without a shot opportunity. I felt that sick feeling during a morning hunt last Sunday – a lesson learned, but, ultimately, frustration given that the way this buck moved put him 5 yards downwind of my location.