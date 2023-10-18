Steve Carney bags a fall tom after four failed attempts

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Finally, after four unsuccessful spot-and-stalk turkey hunts, I connected on a 22-pound tom that sported an 11-inch beard. I love to hunt turkeys in the fall, and I use an old-school type of spot and stalk. Turkeys have a tendency to follow a direct route in the fall, and when you see them walking along a tree line or fence line, you can bet the farm they’re heading directly to a destination. Rarely will they veer off and change direction.