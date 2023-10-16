Hundreds aid in search for young girl found alive after being taken from New York state park

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The search began as many have before it – a child hadn’t returned from a bike ride, an occurrence that usually ends quickly and successfully. However, the 911 call that came in at 6:45 p.m. on Sept. 30 reporting a missing 9-year-old camper at Moreau Lake State Park in Saratoga County, N.Y., turned into anything but a routine search for a child who wandered off. The quaint, wooded park in the foothills of the Adirondacks became the site of one of the biggest missing person searches in recent New York history. The search ended successfully miles away two days later when the child was found alive, stashed in a camper in central Saratoga County by a man who allegedly kidnapped her.