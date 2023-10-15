Notes off a soiled cuff: Fishing leads to better mental health

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

A new study shows that men who enjoy fishing as a hobby have better mental health. The study, conducted by researchers at Anglia Ruskin University in Cambridge, Ulster University and Queen’s University, Belfast, found that fishing on a regular basis contributed to a lower risk of depression, anxiety, suicidal thoughts and other mental health conditions.