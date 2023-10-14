A $10,543 fine rendered in Wisconsin Columbia County elk case from 2021

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

A Portage man who shot a bull elk on Nov. 20, 2021, opening day of the gun-deer season that year, finally saw his case adjudicated in Columbia County Circuit Court last month with a sentence that requires $10,543 to cover a fine and court costs. Chase Emerson Steinhoff, 26, of Portage, was placed on probation for 18 months and must retake a hunter education course. He must submit a DNA sample to the court and his hunting and trapping license privileges were revoked for five years.