Neighbors decry unpermitted ditch digging that altered wetland in southwestern Minnesota

Officials say a farmer in southwestern Minnesota’s Lyon County violated the state’s Wetland Conservation Act and public waters laws by excavating deeper than allowed in a ditch and a cattail slough, as well as interfering with Roggeman Marsh, a public water. Jance Vandelanotte is the farmer who violated state rules, according to a Minnesota DNR voluntary restoration agreement provided to Outdoor News. Now, the farmer is on a voluntary restoration plan with the Lyon Soil and Water Conservation District and the DNR to restore the ditch, slough, and marsh.