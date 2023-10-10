Video: Filling a Minnesota doe tag, and why this location also sets up well for bucks

It has been a warm start to the archery deer season in Minnesota, but temperatures in the mid-30s on the morning of Oct. 7 made for a beautiful day to be in the woods.

Eric Morken of Outdoor News was able to fill one of his bonus tags on a doe. In this video below, Morken discusses shot placement on whitetails, how a new broadhead performed and why this specific location sets up so well for both general deer movement, as well as for buck movement once they start looking for does in late October and into November.

