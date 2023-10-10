Tuesday, October 10th, 2023
This fall, drop your tailgate and have a ‘shore lunch’ of wild game

Shore lunch isn't just for fishing trips. Here's how a tailgate can be the only table you need to prepare a meal on your next hunting adventure. (Photos courtesy of Pheasants Forever)
Many years ago, during my eighth-grade summer, my late father went on a fishing trip to the Churchill River in northern Saskatchewan – a vast system of finger lakes and tributaries located in one of the most remote and pristine angling outposts in North America. Aside from the stunning northwoods scenery, crystalline waters, and hurts-so-good hand and finger lacerations from catching so many walleyes and pike, my father could not stop raving about the shore lunch. He loved to tell the story of how it was prepared each day by his Cree Indian guide; how the fried walleye, crispy potatoes, and baked beans tasted better than any meal you’d ever eaten, like it had been prepared by a Michelin-starred chef; and how the trip, heightened by the wild food prepared and served in a wild setting, was a seminal moment in his outdoors life.
