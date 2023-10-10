Ohio Mixed Bag: Annual sight-in day set for Oct. 28

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The 40th annual Dick Gremling Memorial Sight-In Day, sponsored by the Elmore Conservation Club, is set for Saturday, Oct. 28, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the club range, 15550 West Portage River South Road, Elmore.