Ohio congressman David Joyce behind crucial bird act

In an era of open and hostile sniping by the country’s two major political parties, it seems that birds can nest them together for a common cause. A quartet of U.S. Representatives – two Democrats and two Republicans (including one from Ohio) are trying to shepherd the reauthorization of Migratory Birds of the Americas Conservation Enhancements Act of 2023 to take flight. According to the American Bird Conservancy, the Neotropical Migratory Bird Conservation Act, as it is officially called and short-handed to NMBCA, is “a federal grants program for conserving migratory birds across the Americas.”