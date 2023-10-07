Saturday, October 7th, 2023
My Account

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1967

Main Menu
Menu
My Account
Saturday, October 7th, 2023

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1967

Main Menu
Menu
Subscribe to Outdoor News

Episode 456 – A huge sturgeon poaching ring bust on the Mississippi, archery deer tactics, a Booner Fillmore County buck, and wild game cooking chatter

Host and Managing Editor Rob Drieslein kicks off the program with Editor Tim Spielman, and they mostly focus on Spielman’s story on a multi-state shovelnose sturgeon poaching bust that happened in Mississippi River border country. They also celebrate the great start to the duck hunting season. Then Tony Peterson drops in again to share his bizarre Wisconsin bear-hunting story and more early archery deer hunting tips. LeRoy Purrier from Rochester calls in to share the story of his massive, potentially Booner Fillmore County buck. Finally, Tim Lesmeister and Rob have fun talking about recent Endangered Species Act congressional votes and some wild game cooking thoughts.

Share on Social

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email

Hand-Picked For You

Related Articles

Copyright © 2023Outdoor News. All rights reserved.
Website Designed by Sievers Creative

For a limited time, you can get full access to breaking news, all original Outdoor News stories and updates from the entire Great Lakes Region and beyond, the most up-to-date fishing & hunting reports, lake maps, photo & video galleries, the latest gear, wild game cooking tips and recipes, fishing & hunting tips from pros and experts, bonus web content and much, much more, all on your smartphone, tablet or desktop For just a buck per month!

Sign Up Now

Some restrictions apply. Not valid with other promotions. $1 per month for 6 months (you will be billed $6) and then your subscription will renew at standard subscription rates. For more information see Terms and Conditions. This offer only applies to OutdoorNews.com and not for any Outdoor News print subscriptions. Offer valid thru 3/31/23.

Already a subscriber to OutdoorNews.com? Click here to login.

Before you go... Get the latest outdoor news sent to your inbox.


Sign up for our free newsletter.

Email Address(Required)
Name
What outdoor activities interest you?