Host and Managing Editor Rob Drieslein kicks off the program with Editor Tim Spielman, and they mostly focus on Spielman’s story on a multi-state shovelnose sturgeon poaching bust that happened in Mississippi River border country. They also celebrate the great start to the duck hunting season. Then Tony Peterson drops in again to share his bizarre Wisconsin bear-hunting story and more early archery deer hunting tips. LeRoy Purrier from Rochester calls in to share the story of his massive, potentially Booner Fillmore County buck. Finally, Tim Lesmeister and Rob have fun talking about recent Endangered Species Act congressional votes and some wild game cooking thoughts.
Episode 456 – A huge sturgeon poaching ring bust on the Mississippi, archery deer tactics, a Booner Fillmore County buck, and wild game cooking chatter
Share on Social
Hand-Picked For You
Related Articles
There are certainly many monsters among us in Illinois waters
It’s human nature to want to check out new places, and this is particularly true in the sport of fishing.
Angling’s mysteries: What makes similar lakes fish so differently?
As fishermen, we are constantly learning. Every time we’re on the water, there’s something to learn or take away from
Colorado elk bowhunt proves fun, yet deflating after vandalism
As an out-of-state visitor who pays nearly 10 times more than a resident to bowhunt Colorado’s elk, you’d appreciate a