Episode 456 – A huge sturgeon poaching ring bust on the Mississippi, archery deer tactics, a Booner Fillmore County buck, and wild game cooking chatter

Host and Managing Editor Rob Drieslein kicks off the program with Editor Tim Spielman, and they mostly focus on Spielman’s story on a multi-state shovelnose sturgeon poaching bust that happened in Mississippi River border country. They also celebrate the great start to the duck hunting season. Then Tony Peterson drops in again to share his bizarre Wisconsin bear-hunting story and more early archery deer hunting tips. LeRoy Purrier from Rochester calls in to share the story of his massive, potentially Booner Fillmore County buck. Finally, Tim Lesmeister and Rob have fun talking about recent Endangered Species Act congressional votes and some wild game cooking thoughts.