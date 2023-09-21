An archery opening day giant out of southeastern Minnesota

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

It’s one thing to get a trail cam pic or two of a mature buck, and quite another to have the buck’s sheds, assemble a library of photos of the deer, and then have that buck walk into bow range on the opening day of archery season. Yet that’s just what happened to Rochester’s LeRoy Purrier last week when he tagged a giant 6-by-5 that stands an excellent chance of making the Boone & Crockett (B&C) record book as a typical. Purrier became aware of the buck back in January, when he purchased a 90-acre property in the Lanesboro area of Fillmore County.