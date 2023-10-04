Outdoor Insights: Drought reinvigorates wetlands for ducks in Minnesota

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

For all we’ve heard about this summer’s drought, a silver lining has been duck habitat. Parched wetlands are disconcerting in July and August, but those settling, dry sediments provide a prime site for aquatic plants to germinate. A small wetland near my home was bone-dry all summer, but after the recent rains, it contains water now, and ducks. Every time I drive past, I see several migrant puddlers with their tails skyward, happily munching on seeds, or tubers that took root in the tiny, previously stagnant pond.