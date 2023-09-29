New York Outdoor News Editor Dan Ladd takes the helm as he discusses what new hunters, young and old, need to know about getting started in deer hunting. Dan sticks to the basics – hunter education, choosing a firearm, clothing and common hunting methods – and asks a few questions along the way.
Episode 30: So you want to be a hunter
Share on Social
Hand-Picked For You
Related Articles
For 40 years, North Dakota’s Report All Poachers program has played big role in catching violators
I don’t remember the year, but I was a young hunter with my dad near Twin Lakes in LaMoure County,
Dan Small Outdoors Radio: Show 1839
Bernie Barringer offers tips to draw big bears to your baits during daylight hours. Grouse season is off to a
Wisconsin Conservation Congress committee rejects DNR’s wolf plan draft
Conservation Congress Wolf Committee members had opposed the original draft of a DNR updated wolf plan that was released in