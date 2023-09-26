Outdoor Observations: Mandatory deer registration in Michigan is a simple process

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

With the Oct. 1 opening of Michigan's archery deer season, hunters are reminded that they must register their deer with the DNR. Last year was the first year of mandatory registration in Michigan, and wildlife biologists estimate that about 75% of successful hunters followed through with the registration process. COs were patient with hunters who didn’t register in 2022 during the learning curve period, but may be less flexible this fall.