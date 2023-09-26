NDA report: Bucks most susceptible to CWD, but does remain important part of management equation

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

White-tailed bucks are more susceptible to chronic wasting disease (CWD) than any other deer. That’s the crux of a recent CWD report from the National Deer Association (NDA). CWD is an always fatal neurological disease that has cropped up over the past 20 years, ultimately making a significant change in the deer management world.