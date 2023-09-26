Michigan’s Outdoor Calendar

IMPORTANT DATES

SEPT. 30: Trout fishing season ends on designated waters.

OCT. 1: Archery deer season opens.

OCT. 1: Raccoon hunting season opens.

OCT. 10: Pheasant hunting season opens in Zone 1.

OCT. 10: Sharp-tailed grouse hunting season opens.

OCT. 12: State Natural Resources Commission meets at 9 a.m. at Bay College in Escanaba.

OCT. 15: Fox and coyote trapping season begins.

OCT. 15: Fox hunting season opens.

OCT. 15: Raccoon trapping season opens in Zones 1 and 2.

OCT. 19-22: Independence Hunt.

OCT. 20: Pheasant hunting season opens in Zones 2 and 3.

OCT. 20: Quail hunting season opens in part of southern Michigan.

OCT. 25: Mink and muskrat trapping season opens in Zone 1.

OCT. 26: Bear hunting season ends.

NOV. 14: Quail season ends

NOV. 15: Regular firearms deer opener

SPECIAL EVENTS

Baraga Chamber of Commerce: Guided ATV ride Sept. 30 beginning at 8 a.m. Call (906) 353-8808 for more info.

DNR’s Becoming an Outdoors-Woman program: Archery deer hunt workshop Oct. 5-8 in Washtenaw County at Sharon Mills County Park. Visit Michigan.gov/BOW for more info.

Dundee Sportsmans Club: DSC, 2300 Plank Road, Dundee, MI. For more info call (734) 777-2719. 4th Sunday, 3D Archery.

Lapeer County Sportsmen’s Club: Archery shoots. 1212 North Lake George Rd., Attica, MI. For more info call (810) 724-6579.

Multi-Lakes Conservation Club: 3860 Newton Road, Commerce Twp., Michigan, 48382. For more info call Glenn Kruckenberg, (248) 363-9109 or visit www.multilakes.com. Country breakfast, 2nd Sunday of every month, 9-noon; Tuesday Bingo, 6:30 p.m.; Friday Fish Fry, 5:30-8 p.m.

Oakland County Sportsmen’s Club: Archery Shoots. 4775 Waterford Rd, Clarkston, MI, 48346. For more info call (248) 623-0444.

Royal Oak Archers: Archery lessons, shoots, leagues. 2762 Orion Road, Oakland Township, MI 48363. For info call (248) 693-9799.

SHOOTING SPORTS

Big Bear Sportsmans Club: For more info call Dave Somset, (231) 362-3103. Every Sunday Shooting 5 Stand & Trap, 10-2 p.m.

Chesaning Area Conservation Club: 13750 Baldwin Rd., Chesaning, MI 48616. For more info call Duane Moore at (989) 865-6940. Every Wednesday Trap, 6:30-10 p.m.

Detroit Sportsmen’s Congress, 49800 Dequindre Road, Shelby Twp., MI. Shooting sports and archery every Saturday and Sunday, May through September. Call Tom Morang (586) 876-4370 for more info.

Four Square Conservation Club & Sportsman’s Association: 6777 Cline Road, Jeddo. For more info call (810) 327-6859 or www.foursquaresportsman.com. Every Thurs. night indoor pistol shoot.

Lapeer County Sportsmen’s Club: 1212 North Lake George Rd., Attica, MI. For more info call (810) 724-6579. Cowboy shooting, handgun, muzzleloading, rifle, shotgun, hunter’s education.



Livingston County Wildlife Conservation Club: Trap shoots every Tuesday 4 p.m.-dusk. For more info call (810) 231-1811.

Multi-Lakes Conservation Assoc: 3860 Newton Road, Commerce Twp, MI, 48382. For more info call Pete Cesaro, (248) 363-9109. Sporting clays: Thursdays 3-dusk, Saturdays 10-3 p.m., Sundays noon-dusk.

Oakland County Sportsmen’s Club: Shotgun, rifle,, and pistol shoots. 4775 Waterford Rd, Clarkston, MI, 48346. For more info call (248) 623-0444.

Post 46 Hunting & Fishing Club: 8888 Dexter Townhall Rd. Dexter. Tuesdays trap shooting, 4 p.m.

Qua-Ke-Zik Sportsmans Club: 8731 West Riverside Dr, Saranac, MI 48881. For more info call Mark Goss, (616) 642-9800. Open trap & skeet shooting every Tuesday 5 p.m.-dark and Sundays 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Rockford Sportsman Club: 11115 Northland Drive. For more info call (616) 866-4273 or visit www.rockfordsportsmansclub.com Skeet & Trap: Mondays 5-8:30 p.m., Thursdays 5-8:30 p.m., Sundays 10 a.m.-2 p.m. CMP, PRS22 action pistol events. Check our monthly calendar of events for dates and times.

West Walker Sportsman Club: 0-601 Leonard St. NW, Grand Rapids, MI. For more info call Patrick Murray, (616) 453-5081. Open 7 days a week all year.

SHOWS

OCT. 4-8: The MARVAC 34th Annual Fall Detroit RV & Camping Show will be held at Suburban Collection Showplace, 46100 Grand River Avenue, Novi, MI 48374. Call (517) 349-8881for more info.

JAN. 11-14: Ultimate Fishing Show-Detroit will be held at Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi. Visit www.showspan.com for more info.

JAN. 27-FEB. 4: Progressive Detroit Boat Show, produced by Michigan Boating Industries Association, will be held at Huntington Place, 1 Washington Blvd., Detroit, MI 48226. Call (734) 261-0123 for more info.

FEB. 22-25: Outdoorama will be held at Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi. Visit www.showspan.com for more info.

MARCH 7-10: Ultimate Sport Show–Grand Rapids will be held at DeVos Place in Grand Rapids. Visit www.showspan.com for more info.

MARCH 14-17: The Progressive Novi Boat Show, produced by Michigan Boating Industries Association, will be held at Suburban Collection Showplace, 46100 Grand River Ave., Novi, MI 48374. Call (734) 261-0123 for more info.

APRIL 18-20: Backcountry Hunters and Anglers North American Rendezvous will be held at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds in St. Paul. Visit www.backcountryhunters.org for more information.

MAY 18-19: Great Lakes Boating Festival, produced by Michigan Boating Industries Association, will be held at the Grosse Pointe Yacht Club, 788 Lake Shore Rd., Grosse Pointe, MI 48236. Call (734) 261-0123 for more info.

CONSERVATION CLUBS

Detroit Area Steelheaders: Last Tuesday of the month, 7:30 p.m., Polish/American Hall. For more info call Bob Mitchell at (586) 524-8887.

Downriver Walleye Federation: 3rd Monday of every month, except Dec. 7:30 p.m., Westfield Center. For more info call Terry Pickard at (248) 520-0116.

Freeland Conservation Club: 1st Wednesday of every month, 7 p.m., at the club. For more info call Ken Balden at (989) 695-2641.

Grand Blanc Huntsman’s Club: 2nd Sunday of each month, 5:30 p.m., at the Clubhouse. For more info call (248) 321-9503.

Huron Valley Sportfishing Club: 3rd Thursday of every month, 7:30 p.m., American Legion Post 200. For more info call Richard Montre at (734) 847-7814.

Huron Valley Steelheaders: 3rd Thursday of the month. American Legion Post #200. For more info call Carroll White at (734) 626-3112.

Metro-West Steelheaders: 1st Tuesday of every month, 7 p.m., Livonia Senior Citizens Activity Center. For more info call Henry Nabors at (248) 225-4964.

Mid-Michigan United Sportsman Alliance: 2nd Tuesday of each month, 6:30 p.m., Twin Ponds Sport Shop, Stanton. For more info call Dave Bean at (989) 831-4890.

Multi-Lakes Conservation Assoc.: 3rd Wednesday of the month except November, 8 p.m., at the clubhouse. For more info call Sam Mullins at (248) 363-9109.

Post 46 Hunting & Fishing Club: 2nd Tuesday of every month, 7 p.m., at the Club. For more info call John Wilde at (734) 646-6132.

Wayne County Quail Forever: 4th Monday of each month, 6:30 p.m., Flat Rock Rec. Center, I-75 & Gibraltar Rd. For more info call Ed Moore at (734) 782-0329 or (734) 771-5607.

BANQUET/FUNDRAISER

SEPT. 30: Whitetails Unlimited Cass City/ Gagetown Chapter Banquet begins at 4 p.m. at Sherwood on the Hill Golf Course, 6625 3rd Street, Gagetown, MI 48735. Call Jason Maraskine at (989) 486-1961 for more info.

OCT. 10: Whitetails Unlimited Allegan Area Chapter Banquet begins at 5 p.m. at The Silo, 1071 32nd Street, Allegan, MI 49010. Call Jim Kurdziel at (231) 894-1515 for more info.

OCT. 14: Whitetails Unlimited Decatur Area Chapter Buck Fever begins at 4:30 p.m. at Decatur VFW, 560 N. Phelps Street, Decatur, MI 49045. Call Jim Kurdziel at (231) 894-1515 for more info.

OCT. 19: The North Country Sportsman’s Club (NCSC), Little Traverse Conservancy (LTC) and other partners are holding a banquet, auction, and Independence Hunt opening ceremony beginning at 5:30 p.m. at the Black River Full Gospel Church, 2732 Orchard Beach Rd, Cheboygan. To make a donation, purchase tickets, or for more information contact Bonnie Bigelow at (231) 420.2546 or visit https://landtrust.org/current-land-protection-projects/independence-hunt/



OCT. 21: Whitetails Unlimited Huron County Chapter Banquet begins at 4 p.m. at Ubly Fox Club, 2351 Ubly Road, Bad Axe, MI 48413. Call Greg Talaski at (989) 550-4620 for more information.

OCT. 21: Whitetails Unlimited Kaleva Area Chapter Buck Fever begins at 4:30 p.m. at Kaleva Tavern, 9289 Walta, Kaleva, MI 49645. Call Andy Robak at (231) 362-3161 for more info.

NOV. 11: Whitetails Unlimited Chippewa Snow Chasers Chapter Banquet begins at 4 p.m. at American Legion Post 393, 5th Street, Hulbert, MI 49748. Call Meike Brelsford at (906) 437-5369 for more info.

MEETINGS

SEPT. 30: Michigan Freedom Trail Commission will hold a Heritage Gathering at the Michigan History Center in Lansing. Contact Sheri Giffin at (517) 231-1299 for more info.

OCT. 25: Michigan State Parks Advisory Committee meets at 2 p.m. Contact Barbara Graves at (517) 284-6135 for more info.

OCT. 27: Michigan Wildlife Council meets in St. Ignace. Contact Pam Vance at (517) 284-6056 or more info.