Will hunters, shooters support New York’s new background checksystem?

The readers of this publication said it all, at least those who took the time to visit our website and take our by-weekly online poll. In the Aug. 25 issue we asked the question: Have you been buying ammunition out of state to avoid having your personal information collected by the state police? When we went to press with the Sept. 8 issue the responses were a whopping 93% “yes” and just 7% “no,” eventually tapering to 87/13 respectively just before the next poll was posted. If these numbers reflect the intentions of New York’s hunting and shooting crowd, then the state’s new firearms and ammunition background check system may have a tough time generating the revenue its creators envision.