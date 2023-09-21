Hunters a big part of North Dakota’s fight against CWD

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Working for the North Dakota Game and Fish Department as a game warden and now biologist has provided countless positive interactions with hunters, anglers, trappers and citizens who love everything about North Dakota outdoors and are willing to do what they can to help the future of our outdoor heritage. The relationships with fish, wildlife and conservation clubs and members are legendary from helping maintain and fund fishing access to submitting wings for upland game data. The cooperation is generational, appreciated and invaluable. We need it to continue and so do future generations of hunters and anglers.